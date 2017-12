Jamia Millia Islamia Begins Admissions for Indian Army Personnel at jmi.ac.in via Distance Mode

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has today begun the admission process for the Indian Army Personnel under its Taleem-E-Taraqqi project via Distance learning mode.The Centre for Distance and Open Learning (CDOL) is offering admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses viz BAG, B.Com, BBA, BCIBF, MA HRM, MA English, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Sociology, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, M.Com, Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counseling, and Post Graduate Diploma in Geo-Informatics.The application form to apply for these courses is available on the official website of JMI and defence candidates interested in pursuing the same can follow the instructions below and download the same:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jmi.ac.in Step 2 – Click on the notification that readsAdmission Notification for Indian Army Personnel (Distance Mode) 2017–2018Step 3 – Click on,Download Application Form for Admission for Indian Army Personnel (Distance Mode) 2017 – 2018Step 4 – Download the application form, complete it and send it to the address mentioned therein.Candidates need to send a Demand Draft in favor of Jamia Millia Islamia payable at New Delhi for the Admission Application Fee of ₹500 + Programme Admission Fee + ₹500 postal charges if the candidate desires to receive Self Learning Material by post.Candidates can submit the application form along with application fee, programme admission fee and SLM postal fee in person or via speed post at the following address:Director, Centre for Distance and Open Learning,Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - 110025Indian Army personnel applying for graduate programmes must have completed at least 4 years in the Indian Army after completing their Class 10th or 2 years after completing their Class 12th. For enrollment in postgraduate programmes, the personnel must have completed atleast two years service in the Indian Army after graduating. Interested and eligible candidates can read the programme details at the below mentioned url: