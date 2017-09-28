Uniformed personnel can now take up graduate and post-graduate programmes at the Jamia Millia Islamia University through distance education mode as the university on Thursday signed an MoU with the army.Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad and Adjutant General, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, Lt. Gen. Ashwani Kumar signed the Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate the courses.Kumar said army personnel join the forces at a young age and retire early, often in their 30s, so it was imperative that they are provided with opportunities to complete their education and find a job later.Ahmad said the decision will help army personnel complete their higher education and improve career prospects."It is a matter of proud privilege for the university to be able to serve all the three forces," he said.Around 12,000 sailors and airmen had already enrolled for various programmes of the varsity after similar MoUs were signed between Indian Air Force and Indian Navy in the past, according to a statement issued by the varsity.