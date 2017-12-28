Jamiat to Coach Cattle Traders, Truck Drivers on ‘Avoiding’ Attacks by Cow Vigilantes

Alwar has been simmering with incidents of violence and cow vigilantism for past few months. Taking note of the vulnerability of cattle traders and truck drivers, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has advised them to shun the transfer of cattle at night and carry proper documents to avoid any suspicion.Speaking to News18.com, Jamiat secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi said, “Alwar has been a sensitive spot for violence over suspicion of cattle smuggling. We met the traders and truck drivers in Mewat, advised them to transfer cattle at day time with required documents. They should not be trading cattle at night and avoid attacks by vigilantes.”The clerics and leaders of Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind organized the meeting with traders in Alwar's Shivaji Park earlier this week. The meeting included the organization’s leaders from Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. This initiative will gather strength after approval from the head of the organization, Mahmood Madani. The organisation is planning other movements in Alwar like forming committees to clear suspicion and myths.Qasmi said, “A committee will be formed that can go door to door and clear suspicion over cattle trade. We are planning to hold it soon. We will be inviting non-Muslims as well and clear their suspicion about Muslims. Many of them think Muslims are into cow smuggling, but Muslims also sell milk.”There have been instances of violence and death over alleged cattle smuggling in Alwar. “We have seen Umar, Pehlu, Talim and want no more of this kind of violence. We have to deal with this suspicion with communication and meetings of different communities,” he added.