Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Judicial Exam postponed

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has postponed the written test for Civil Service (Judicial) Competitive Examination, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The decision to defer the exam was taken in the wake of violent protests which took place on Saturday in Kashmir Valley, following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

According to a statement issued by the secretary of J&KPSC today, the new date for the written test for Compulsory Paper-III of J&K Civil Service (Judicial) Competitive Examination would be notified separately.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission has postponed the written test for Compulsory Paper-III of J&K Civil Service (Judicial) Competitive Examination-2017 which was scheduled to be held tomorrow," an official spokesman said.

"The examination centre set up in the Gandhi Memorial College, Shamaswari, Srinagar for the said examination has been shifted to J&K Public Service Commission Examination Hall, Solina, Srinagar," he said.

However, transport facility has been arranged for the candidates taking the Common Entrance Test (CET) and MBBS course 2017 (AIIMS), which will also be held on Sunday.

"The admit cards and identity cards of candidates and staff shall be treated as curfew passes in case of restrictions," the spokesperson said.

Separatists have called for two-day shutdown beginning from Sunday. This has prompted authorities to impose curfew and restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the valley as a precautionary measure.