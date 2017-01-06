In Kashmir Valley, snowfall continued for the fourth consecutive day and Met office predicted more wet weather over the next few days.

Most of the flights were cancelled at Srinagar International Airport due to poor visibility. The snowfall also hit operations on the runway, an airport official said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmir valley receives snowfall pic.twitter.com/XAcTJgyBPA — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

The depth of snow in Gulmarg, a star attraction for tourists during the winter, was two feet. The health resort of Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, received 3.5 cm of snow and was chilling at minus 1.6C.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to heavy snowfall.

Snowfall started on both sides of Jawahar tunnel, Shatani Nallah & Qazigund from 0330 hrs.

It is snowing heavily on National Highway continuously. Border Roads Organisation are on the job to clear snow on the road near the tunnel area.