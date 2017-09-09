Jammu University B.Com 4th Semester Results 2017 Declared on jammuuniversity.in

Jammu University B.Com 4th Semester Results 2017 have been declared by the Controller of Examination, University of Jammu on its official website - jammuuniversity.in.The 4th semester exams for Bachelor of Commerce Undergraduate degree program of Jammu University were held in May 2017 and a huge number of students across the state had appeared in the same. Candidates who were waiting for their result can follow the instructions below and check their result online:: Visit the official website – http://jammuuniversity.in/: Click on PG results notification in the marquee under the Announcements section: Click on - RESULT NOTIFICATION OF COMMERCE SEMESTER 4th HELD IN MAY 2017: It will take you to another window, which will prompt you to Download: Download the result, it will open a Word doc with Results: Do CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Registration NumberThe University will issue detailed mark sheets and certificates later to the respective institutions and colleges. Students can report to their colleges soon to seek admission in next semester. The students who could not clear certain subjects can wait for the supplementary exams online application and can re-appear to maintain continuity of their degree course.The University of Jammu conducts Semester Exams for all UG & PG Courses across the state in the months of May/June/July. The Jammu University starts releasing these results by end of August or September every year.Earlier this week, the University released the results of PGDBM 1st Semester, Electronics 4th Semester, Kashmiri 2nd and 4th Semester and English 2nd Semester exams. The Jammu University had last month released the results of 2nd Semester of B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., B.B.A., B.C.A., B.A. English (Honours) and B.Com. (Honours)