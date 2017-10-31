Jammu University B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017 and Geology 2nd Semester Results declared at coeju.com
The Jammu University had organised B.Ed. Annual examination 2017 in the months of August/September while Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd semester exams were conducted in May 2017.
File photo of Jammu University.
Jammu University B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017 and Geology 2nd Semester Results have been declared by the University of Jammu on its official website - coeju.com.
The Jammu University had organised B.Ed. Annual examination 2017 in the months of August/September while Geology (Hydrology and Soil Dynamics) 2nd semester exams were conducted in May 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the same can download results of both from the official website by following the steps given below.
How to Download Jammu University B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017and Geology 2nd Semester Results
Step 1 – Visit the official website - coeju.com
Step 2 – For Geology 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017, click on:
RESULT NOTIFICATION OF GEOLOGY (HYDROLOGY & SOIL DYNAMICS) SEMESTER 2ND HELD IN MAY 2017
or
For B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017, click on:
Result of B.Ed. Annual Examination 2017 (held in August September 2017)
Step 3 – Click on 'Download'
Step 4 – PDF file will be downloaded, CTRL + F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Save the pdf for future reference
As per reports, a total 1488 candidates had appeared in the exam B.Ed Annual Exam 2017; however, 542 candidates have passed the exam, therefore, the overall pass percentage is 36.42%.
About Jammu University
The University of Jammu was established in the year 1969 as per Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969; it is accredited as 'A' Grade Universities by National Assessment & Accreditation Council of India (NAAC). Jammu University conducts examination to grant degrees, generate knowledge and confer diverse academic distinctions on persons who pursue study in the University or in constituent colleges/institutions. Jammu University is also an affiliation university that also admits, maintains, recognizes other institutions in the state.
