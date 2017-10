Jammu University CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017 Released at coeju.com

Jammu University CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Examination 2017 results have been declared by the University of Jammu on its official website - coeju.com . The varsity had released the results for various three-year degree programmes viz B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, B.Com. (Honors), B.Sc (Home Science) and B.A. Eng (Honors). Candidates who had appeared for the CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Examination 2017 can download their results from the official website by following the steps given below:Visit the official website - Coeju.com Click on ‘Result of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com.BBA/BCA/B.Com. (H)/B.A. Eng.(H) 2nd Semester (CBCS) Examination 2017’Download the pdfCTRL+F with your Roll Number or Registration NumberCheck your Result and Subject Wise breakupCandidates who wish to apply for re-evaluation can apply online by paying a nominal fee per subject. The last date for applying for re-evaluation is 13th November 2017. After the prescribed date, candidates applying for re-evaluation will be required to pay a late fee and can apply till 18th November 2017.‘Other details related to result of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com.BBA/BCA/B.Com. (H)/B.A. Eng.(H) 2nd Semester (CBCS) Examination 2017’Candidates who wish to apply for revaluation can apply from 31st October 2017 (7:00PM) tomorrow by following steps given below:Visit the official websiteClick on revaluationClick on Re-evaluation of 2nd Semester iconEnter details and select subjects for revaluationEither pay fees online or pay fees in J&K bankDownload and take a print out of formAttach confirmations slip of fees with application form and submit it in university as on or before the last date