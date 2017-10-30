Jammu University CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017 Released at coeju.com
Jammu University CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Examination 2017 results have been declared by the University of Jammu on its official website - coeju.com. The varsity had released the results for various three-year degree programmes viz B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, B.Com. (Honors), B.Sc (Home Science) and B.A. Eng (Honors). Candidates who had appeared for the CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Examination 2017 can download their results from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Download Jammu University CBCS Degree 2nd Semester Examination 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - Coeju.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Result of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com.BBA/BCA/B.Com. (H)/B.A. Eng.(H) 2nd Semester (CBCS) Examination 2017’
Step 3 – Download the pdf
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Registration Number
Step 5 – Check your Result and Subject Wise breakup
For checking Result and Revaluation details:
Candidates who wish to apply for re-evaluation can apply online by paying a nominal fee per subject. The last date for applying for re-evaluation is 13th November 2017. After the prescribed date, candidates applying for re-evaluation will be required to pay a late fee and can apply till 18th November 2017.
For more details click on the below url under Result notifications to download the result gazette:
‘Other details related to result of B.A/B.Sc/B.Com.BBA/BCA/B.Com. (H)/B.A. Eng.(H) 2nd Semester (CBCS) Examination 2017’
Candidates who wish to apply for revaluation can apply from 31st October 2017 (7:00PM) tomorrow by following steps given below:
How to Apply for Revaluation of Jammu University 3-Year Degree 2nd Semester Exams 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website
Step 2 – Click on revaluation
Step 3 – Click on Re-evaluation of 2nd Semester icon
Step 4 – Enter details and select subjects for revaluation
Step 5 – Either pay fees online or pay fees in J&K bank
Step 6 – Download and take a print out of form
Step 7 – Attach confirmations slip of fees with application form and submit it in university as on or before the last date
