Jammu University Releases LLB 10th Sem, CBCS 2nd Sem, Masters Sericulture 2nd Sem Exam Result; M.Ed. 1st Semester Exam Schedule at coeju.com

Jammu University has released the exam results of LLB (5-Year) 10th Semester Bi-Annual Exam, CBCS (3-Year) 2nd Semester and Masters Degree Sericulture 2nd Semester today on the official website of Controller of Examinations, University of Jammu - coeju.com It has also released the exam schedule cum notice for the M.Ed 1st Semester exam 2018. The varsity had conducted the LLB (5-Year) 10th Semester Bi-Annual examination in September 2017. The exams for Masters Degree in Sericulture 2nd Semester were conducted in May 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online:Step 1 – Visit the official website – coeju.com Step 2 – Click on the relevant exam result that you had appeared for viz:RESULT NOTIFICATION OF SERICULTURE SEMESTER 2ND HELD IN MAY 2017RESULT OF LLB 5 YRS 10TH SEM BI-ANNUAL EXAM (HELD IN SEPT. 2017)Result Notification No.: 004/U.G. 3 Year Degree CBCS Sem. 2nd (Reg.) Annual 2017Step 3 – Download the pdf/word docStep 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and check your resultStep 5 – Save the pdf/word doc for further referenceUniversity of Jammu has released the date sheet cum official notice for the M.Ed. 1st Semester (2017-19) Exams, due early next year in 2018. The M.Ed exam will begin from January 4th 2018 and conclude on January 19th 2018 as per the schedule given below:January 4th 2018, Thursday - Philosophical Foundations of EducationJanuary 8th 2018, Monday - Psychological Foundations of EducationJanuary 12th 2018, Friday - Methods of Data Analysis in EducationJanuary 15th 2018, Monday - Methodology of Educational ResearchJanuary 19th 2018, Friday - Educational TechnologyCandidates can download the official notice and date sheet for M.Ed 1st Semester exam from the homepage. Under the Circulars Notifications and DateSheets tab, candidates can click onDATE SHEET CUM CENTRE NOTICE OF M.ED 1ST SEM (2017-19) EXAM - 2018