Jammu University Releases LLB 10th Sem, CBCS 2nd Sem, Masters Sericulture 2nd Sem Exam Result; M.Ed. 1st Semester Exam Schedule at coeju.com
University of Jammu has released the date sheet cum official notice for the M.Ed. 1st Semester (2017-19) Exams, due early next year in 2018.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.coeju.com/
Jammu University has released the exam results of LLB (5-Year) 10th Semester Bi-Annual Exam, CBCS (3-Year) 2nd Semester and Masters Degree Sericulture 2nd Semester today on the official website of Controller of Examinations, University of Jammu - coeju.com.
It has also released the exam schedule cum notice for the M.Ed 1st Semester exam 2018. The varsity had conducted the LLB (5-Year) 10th Semester Bi-Annual examination in September 2017. The exams for Masters Degree in Sericulture 2nd Semester were conducted in May 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online:
How to Check Jammu University Exam Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – coeju.com
Step 2 – Click on the relevant exam result that you had appeared for viz:
RESULT NOTIFICATION OF SERICULTURE SEMESTER 2ND HELD IN MAY 2017
RESULT OF LLB 5 YRS 10TH SEM BI-ANNUAL EXAM (HELD IN SEPT. 2017)
Result Notification No.: 004/U.G. 3 Year Degree CBCS Sem. 2nd (Reg.) Annual 2017
Step 3 – Download the pdf/word doc
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and check your result
Step 5 – Save the pdf/word doc for further reference
University of Jammu has released the date sheet cum official notice for the M.Ed. 1st Semester (2017-19) Exams, due early next year in 2018. The M.Ed exam will begin from January 4th 2018 and conclude on January 19th 2018 as per the schedule given below:
January 4th 2018, Thursday - Philosophical Foundations of Education
January 8th 2018, Monday - Psychological Foundations of Education
January 12th 2018, Friday - Methods of Data Analysis in Education
January 15th 2018, Monday - Methodology of Educational Research
January 19th 2018, Friday - Educational Technology
Candidates can download the official notice and date sheet for M.Ed 1st Semester exam from the homepage. Under the Circulars Notifications and DateSheets tab, candidates can click on
DATE SHEET CUM CENTRE NOTICE OF M.ED 1ST SEM (2017-19) EXAM - 2018
It has also released the exam schedule cum notice for the M.Ed 1st Semester exam 2018. The varsity had conducted the LLB (5-Year) 10th Semester Bi-Annual examination in September 2017. The exams for Masters Degree in Sericulture 2nd Semester were conducted in May 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online:
How to Check Jammu University Exam Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – coeju.com
Step 2 – Click on the relevant exam result that you had appeared for viz:
RESULT NOTIFICATION OF SERICULTURE SEMESTER 2ND HELD IN MAY 2017
RESULT OF LLB 5 YRS 10TH SEM BI-ANNUAL EXAM (HELD IN SEPT. 2017)
Result Notification No.: 004/U.G. 3 Year Degree CBCS Sem. 2nd (Reg.) Annual 2017
Step 3 – Download the pdf/word doc
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and check your result
Step 5 – Save the pdf/word doc for further reference
University of Jammu has released the date sheet cum official notice for the M.Ed. 1st Semester (2017-19) Exams, due early next year in 2018. The M.Ed exam will begin from January 4th 2018 and conclude on January 19th 2018 as per the schedule given below:
January 4th 2018, Thursday - Philosophical Foundations of Education
January 8th 2018, Monday - Psychological Foundations of Education
January 12th 2018, Friday - Methods of Data Analysis in Education
January 15th 2018, Monday - Methodology of Educational Research
January 19th 2018, Friday - Educational Technology
Candidates can download the official notice and date sheet for M.Ed 1st Semester exam from the homepage. Under the Circulars Notifications and DateSheets tab, candidates can click on
DATE SHEET CUM CENTRE NOTICE OF M.ED 1ST SEM (2017-19) EXAM - 2018