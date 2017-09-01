Jammu University UG/BAMS Second Semester Exam Results Declared at coeju.com

Jammu University UG Second Semester Exam Results for B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com. / B.B.A. / B.C.A. / B.A. Eng (Hons) / B.Com. (Hons) have been declared by the Controller of Examinations of University of Jammu on its official website - coeju.com.The Jammu University had conducted these exams in the months of May and June this year and students waiting for their exam results can follow the steps below to find their result:Step 1: Visit the official website -Step 2: Click on:Step 3: Download the Result and CTRL+F with your Roll Number or Registration NumberStep 4: Save the Result for future referenceStudents who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for Re-evaluation by paying a nominal fee on or before September 15th 2017. Re-evaluation can be requested till September 20th however with a late fee charge. The students who have failed or will be re-appearing for Supplementary exams can also apply for re-valuation. The University deems the best score out of Original Exam Result and Re-evaluation result as the Final.The Re-Evaluation Forms are expected to be made available today. Candidates can download the re-evaluation form here once its uploaded for Semester 2:Jammu University has also published the results of BAMS 2nd Prof Regular Batch of 2014-15 for which the exam was held in April 2017. BAMS students can click on the below exam result on the homepage of