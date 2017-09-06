Jamshedpur Tata Motors Workers Halt Production Alleging Low Appraisals

Around 8,000 workers of Tata Motors halted production at its Jamshedpur plant alleging non-fulfilment of pay grade revision, which was promised to them on July 31.The workers alleged that the salaries, which were credited into workers accounts after office hours on Tuesday, were less than what promised by the management.Telco Workers Union president Amlesh told News18 that the management should have given fitment letter to the workers before disbursal of salaries."Adhering to precedence the management should have sent letters to the workers which could have clarified salary increments. But it was not done and now workers are finding their salaries less than what was promised. So they started agitating when their shift was to start on Wednesday," said Amlesh.The workers allege that their Dearance Allowance (DA) has been decreased and Basic salary was not increased to what they were expecting.Another reason for agitation is non-regularisation of services. Every year, Tata Motors selects a certain number of casual workers for elevating in regular payroll scales which, as the union claiming, was not done this year.Meanwhile, the company is claiming that production is not being affected. “The production work is going on. A section of temporary workers instigated by some vested interests are staging a protest seeking additional clarity on the pay hike,” said a Tata Motors spokesperson.Earlier on July 31, Tata Motors Limited signed a Memorandum of Settlement for the grade revision in the presence of Deputy Labour Commissioner Rakesh Prasad. It was signed by Tata Motors plant head AB Lall, among others.There are around 10,000 workers in Jamshedpur plant out of which 5,000, although irregular workers, are considered crucial to running the plant.