January 17 Public Holiday in Tamil Nadu to Mark MGR Birth Centenary

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government will observe Tuesday as a public holiday to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) founder M.G. Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

The holiday is applicable to all State government offices, corporations, local and cooperative bodies, boards constituted by the government and all banks, including cooperative, schools, colleges and all other educational institutions.

Meanwhile, the Centre has accepted Tamil Nadu's request to release a special postage stamp on mark Ramachandran's birth centenary on January 17.

In a Government order dated January 13, Chief Secretary Girija Vaithiyanathan had declared the holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and asked private companies to consider declaring January 17 as a holiday for their employees in view of the centenary event.

AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala has said that the birth centenary would be celebrated in a befitting manner. She will garland the statue of MGR at the party office here and participate in the centenary celebrations. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release a commemorative coin as well to mark the occasion.

Born on January 17, 1917, Ramachandran was a star in Tamil cinema before joining Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). He founded the AIADMK following a feud with DMK chief M. Karunanidhi in 1972 and went on to serve as chief minister of Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987.