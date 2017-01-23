Jat Stir: Haryana Sends Requisition for Paramilitary Forces

Chandigarh: With Jats threatening to launch a fresh quota agitation from January 29, the Haryana Government has sent a requisition for 55 Companies of Central paramilitary forces and has also issued call out notice to depute 7,000 Home Guards in the State.

"Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have assured to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, yet the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order," Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas said in Chandigarh on Monday.

He said all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure that highways and railway tracks are not obstructed and no damage is caused to property.

All the proposed dharnas would be videographed, Niwas said, adding that he has urged these agitating leaders to protest in a peaceful manner as the government is always prepared for talks.

"Every citizen has the right to express his views in a democratic manner, but it should be in a peaceful manner," he added.

Accusing the Manohar Lal Khattar government of not "fulfilling" their demands for reservation, Jat outfits in Haryana have threatened to launch a fresh agitation in the State that witnessed massive protests over the issue in February last year.

Thirty people were killed and massive damage was caused to property, particularly in worst-affected districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar and Sonipat.

Jat leaders claim support of people from as many as 250 villages in Haryana and Delhi.

In view of the protest threat by the community leaders, the police have stepped up efforts to avoid any untoward incident and damage to public property as in the last agitation.

Meanwhile, in view of the assembly elections in neighbouring Punjab, the Crisis Coordination Committee, which met under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, (Revenue and Disaster Management), Haryana, Keshni Anand Arora here, has stressed the need for following the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and carrying out coordination exercise by the district administration with their counterpart districts in the neighbouring States, an official release said.