Jawahar Bagh Massacre: Allahabad High Court Orders CBI Probe

Lucknow: A bench headed by Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on Thursday has dismissed the theory that ‘proper investigations were carried on in the Jawahar Bagh Massacre case’ and has ordered a CBI investigation into the matter.

The court was hearing a PIL by the wife of slain Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukul Dwivedi, who lost his life in June 2016 when members of the Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah led by its leader Ram Vriksh Yadav clashed with the local police.

Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Verma today ordered that “a CBI investigation needs to be conducted in this case.”

Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay who was appearing on behalf of the petitioner said that the court ‘had granted the prayer to conduct a CBI probe and this would eventually reveal the truth behind the massacre.”

Archana Dwivedi had prayed the court t order a CBI investigation into the event which led to the death of her husband. Speaking to News18, Dwivedi claimed that justice will soon be done.

"My husband was a victim of the political-cult nexus in the state. He was under tremendous pressure was made to carry on the operation that day without the help of any kind of experienced police professionals. All this happened in an area which is in close proximity to the offices of the ruling political groups,” said Dwivedi.

The violence took place on June 2, 2016, when a UP Police party came under attack from members of the Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah led by its leader Ram Vriksh Yadav.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led government initially ordered an enquiry by the Divisional Commissioner and later announced a judicial enquiry by a retired judge when the petitioner had demanded a CBI investigation. It was said that the judicial enquiry would be completed within two months.

Upadhyay even claimed that this ruling will have major political repercussions as the state has gone to polls with the ruling political party promising an era of “no corruption” and “transparency” in the government.

"This case is not an issue of law and order problem. This is a larger matter of a political conspiracy to forcefully acquire a 500 acre land which is worth 5000 crores. More than 300 people have been killed in this violence. The CBI investigation will actually prove now that Ram Vriksh Yadav was nothing but a pawn in this game played by the larger political figures of the state. This CBI probe will eventually reveal a larger political scam,” said Upadhyay.