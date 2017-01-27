New Delhi: Eight months after 22 squatters and 2 policemen were killed during an attempted eviction of a cult in Jawahar Bagh in Mathura in Western Uttar Pradesh, the wife of a Police Superintendent killed has approached the Allahabad High Court seeking a CBI investigation into what she called a “politician-cult” nexus.

Archana Dwivedi, the wife of the slain Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukul Dwivedi, has filed a PIL saying her husband was under tremendous pressure due to the nexus that led up to high authorities.

The violence took place on June 2, 2016, when a UP Police party came under attack from members of the Swadhin Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah led by its leader Ram Vriksh Yadav.

“My husband was not eating properly the last few days before he was brutally killed. On one hand, he was given a responsibility of vacating Jawahar Bagh and on the other side, senior officers restrained him to take stern steps. Under mysterious circumstances, he was ordered to get the boundary wall of Jawahar Bagh broken a day prior to the scheduled operation. He was accompanied by only a few newly recruited policemen, armed with lathis only. The senior officers did not permit firearms that are why his armed gunmen, escort party and even his service revolver was not with him. This is very suggestive of a larger criminal conspiracy against in this matter,” reads Archana Dwivedi’s petition.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led government initially ordered an enquiry by the Divisional Commissioner and later announced a judicial enquiry by a retired judge when the petitioner had demanded a CBI investigation. It was said that the judicial enquiry would be completed within two months.

“However, seven months have been passed and yet applicant, powerful politicians and top officials of the State have not been interrogated. No punitive action has been taken against the DM and S.S.P. Mathura who intentionally ordered applicant’s husband to take action to vacate the park with unarmed policemen,” said Ashwini Upadhyay, a lawyer for the petitioner.

The petitioner has also contended that an armed group led by Ram Vriksh Yadav had occupied the park in January 2014 and was running parallel government within the park with armed men.

Currently being heard by the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Verma, the matter has been posted for final hearing on February 6.