Jawan Found Dead in Budgam District of J&K, CRPF Calls it Suicide

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Friday was found dead inside a training centre of the paramilitary force in Humhama area of Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

The jawan, who is identified as Havaldar Anil Kumar, was found dead by his colleagues inside his room at Regional Training Centre of CRPF, a police official said.

The CRPF is calling it a suicide.

Police have started proceedings to ascertain the cause of the death of the jawan.