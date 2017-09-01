Jawan Killed, 5 Injured as Militants Fire on Police Vehicle at Pantha Chowk in J&K

#Visuals J&K: Terrorists attacked a bus of security personnel in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk. Five policemen injured. pic.twitter.com/gjVNHeyBqs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

One Jawan was killed and five others injured after Lashkar-e-Taiba militants opened fire on a police vehicle in Pantha Chowk area near Srinagar on Friday.In another incident, a BSF assistant sub-inspector was killed in sniper fire by Pakistan Army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district on Friday, an official said.​In Pantha Chowk, militants ambushed the vehicle of the state armed police in Zewan area and opened indiscriminate fire. The Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack."Eight policemen were injured, one of whom has expired, when militants attacked a vehicle of the state armed police in Zewan area around 7:45 pm," police said, adding that the area has been cordoned off and searches started to trace the militants.Security forces had been put on high alert after intelligence inputs indicated that two groups of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror outfit were planning an attack around Eid-ul-Azha, which falls on Saturday.​More details awaited.