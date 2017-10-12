Jawan, Porter Killed, 6 Injured as Pakistan Targets LoC Posts in Poonch

: An Army jawan and a porter were killed and six others injuredwhen Pakistani troops fired small arms on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district."The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 1035 hours in Krishnagati sector along the Line of Control (LoC)," a defence spokesperson said in Jammu.The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The exchange of fire is on, he said.During firing, Sepoy T K Reddy (21) and Defence Porter Mohd Zahir (22) suffered serious injuries and died, the spokesperson said.He said six other personnel, including a defence porter, were also injured and are undergoing treatment. Reddy belonged to Obulapuram village in AndhraPradesh's Prakasam district. He is survived by his mother. Zahirbelonged to Kalali village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, he said.Sepoy Reddy was a brave and sincere soldier and Zahir was an honest and dedicated worker, he said adding that the nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.On October 6, Pakistani troops had opened fire on Baba Khori and other areas in Rajouri district, and on October 4, three Army jawans were injured in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing inthe Poonch sector.An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch on October 3. On October 2, two minors had died and 12 civilians were injured in cross-border shelling.The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.