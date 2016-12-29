Chennai: A Madras High Court judge on Thursday raised doubts over the death of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa while asking why her body can't be exhumed to understand the circumstances in which she died and the kind of treatment she was administered.

"Since a few media outlets raised doubts, personally I too have my doubts. When she was admitted in hospital, it was told that she was on proper diet. After her death, at least now the truth should come out," Justice Vaidhyanathan said.

The observation was made while the court was hearing a petition filed by Joseph, an AIADMK cadre.

The court also served notices to Prime Minister's Office, central ministries, Central Bureau of Investigation and Apollo hospital over the issue.

Post Jayalalithaa's death, expelled rebel MP Sasikala Pushpa had moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe or a judicial investigation by an apex court judge into the matter.

In her petition, Pushpa had alleged that Jayalalithaa's death was "suspicious" as her actual medical condition was not disclosed, no one was allowed to visit her, her funeral photographs showed embalming marks and everything from her hospitalisation to her death "was kept under wraps".