Jayalalithaa Death Probe: Summons Issued to Sasikala, Apollo Top Bosses

Just two days after a video of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa lying on a hospital bed had surfaced, an inquiry committee headed by a retired high court judge issued summons to Sasikala, Apollo Hospitals Chairman and Vice President.The committee has further asked the three of them to respond to the summons within 15 days. Sources said they are mulling over a possibility of doing a video conference with Sasikala and not look at her personal deposition as of now.Prathap Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Chairman, had on December 16 made a revelation that Jayalalithaa was in a critical state when she was rushed to the hospital on September 22, 2016."Because an enquiry is on, I should not say more. But I have already told you that she was brought to the hospital in a very critical condition. Thanks to the efforts of people concerned, she showed significant progress. I have not received the summons yet, but I don’t have a problem with it. But I don’t know if the doctors have received it," Prathap Reddy said.Preetha Reddy, Vice President of Apollo Hospitals, too, had earlier told a regional television channel that Jayalalithaa was brought to the Apollo hospital in a breathless condition. She had also clarified that the late chief minister was given adequate treatment and was recovering slowly before she suffered a massive cardiac arrest.Ever since the demise of Jayalalithaa, many conspiracy theories have been doing the rounds and several questions were raised by the public as the hospitalisation procedure was not transparent.Moreover, O Panneerselvam, who visited Apollo hospital everyday to see Jayalalithaa, also raised doubts over her hospitalisation.Mystery over Jayalalithaa's death has only deepened with time.Ahead of the AIADMK merger, the Edapadi Palaniswami's government ordered a judicial probe into Jayalalithaa's death and a retired high court judge was appointed for the job.So far, government doctors, Jayalalithaa's family members, former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao and former adviser to the chief minister have been summoned for the probe.While the investigation is still on, a video of Jayalalithaa sitting on a hospital bed at the Apollo hospital was released by a TTV Dinakaran loyalist, P Vetrivel. This, however, did not go down too well with the inquiry commission and the panel has asked for a police complaint to be filed, seeking action against Vetrivel.The committee has been given a three month deadline to probe Jayalalithaa's death. The committee will also be issuing summons to the Tamil Nadu ministers who visited Apollo during Jayalalithaa’s hospital stay.