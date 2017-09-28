: The late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was "breathless and drowsy" when she was admitted to Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, her first medical report reveals. The report also says that Jayalalithaa was critical and diagnosed with "infection and dehydration, along with respiratory distress".The sugar level of the late chief minister was 508, according to the report, and the oxygen saturation level was 45%. The report reveals that there were no external injuries, putting to rest allegations that she was pushed down by someone at her Poes Garden residence.Former Assembly Speaker PH Pandian had alleged that J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016, after the then chief minister was pushed down by someone at her residence. He also sought a probe into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation. The patient care report rules out his statement.Senior Tamil Nadu minister and AIADMK leader Dindigul Srinivasan had claimed that afraid of Sasikala, party leaders lied about Jayalalithaa's health so that people believe that she was improving.On the contrary, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran had claimed that he had videos of Jayalalithaa watching TV.Apollo Hospitals had earlier addressed the media and Richard Beala put an end to rumours, saying that Jaya was suffering from acute diabetes. He added, "Jaya recovered only to sink quickly." He claimed that he spoke to Jayan about a lot of issues during her 73-day stay in the hospital.RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor, Frontline, said: "The entire farce of an enquiry, and the fantastic pronouncements of a few Ministers of the EPS cabinet make it very clear that no one in the ruling party wants to piece together and create the best possible version of the truth. The aim here is to malign Sasikala or at least, find enough evidence so that the needle of suspicion points at Sasikala. With the new evidence now, it appears that pointing at Sasikala has become that much harder."Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and her death will continue be the topic of discussion till the enquiry commission, headed by Arumugasaamy, a retired high court judge, submits a report within the next three months.