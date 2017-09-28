Jayalalithaa's Medical Reports Put Controversies of Foul Play to Rest

Even as Tamil Nadu ministers are making contradictory statements about the state of Jayalalithaa's health, the patient care report, released on Thursday, rules out any foul play.The sugar level of the late chief minister was 508, according to the report, and the oxygen saturation level was 45%. The report reveals that there were no external injuries, putting to rest allegations that she was pushed down by someone at her Poes Garden residence.This report lays to rest two conspiracy theories that were doing the rounds. First, she wasn't brought dead to Apollo and second, she wasn't pushed inside her Poes Garden residence, as was alleged, by the Sasikala family.On February 7, 2017, Former Assembly Speaker PH Pandian said that J Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on September 22, 2016, and alleged that she was pushed down by someone at her residence. He also sought a probe into the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation.The report clearly shows that Jayalalithaa was critical when she was admitted to Apollo.Apollo Hospitals had earlier addressed the media and Richard Beale, Jayalalithaa's physician, put an end to rumours then and said Jayalalithaa suffered from acute diabetes.He added, "Jaya recovered only to sink quickly." He claimed that he spoke to Jaya about a lot of issues during her 73-day stay in the hospital.RK Radhakrishnan, Associate Editor, Frontline, said: "The entire farce of an enquiry, and the fantastic pronouncements of a few Ministers of the EPS cabinet make it very clear that no one in the ruling party wants to piece together and create the best possible version of the truth. The aim here is to malign Sasikala or at least, find enough evidence so that the needle of suspicion points at Sasikala. With the new evidence now, it appears that pointing at Sasikala has become that much harder."Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation and her death will continue be the topic of discussion till the enquiry commission, headed by Arumugasaamy, a retired high court judge, submits a report within the next three months.