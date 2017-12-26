JEE Advanced 2018 CBT Video Released by IIT Kanpur on jeeadv.ac.in, Watch Now!

JEE Advanced 2018 Computer Based Test Videos have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology – IIT, Kanpur on its official website - jeeadv.ac.in.IIT, Kanpur has uploaded four videos on video streaming website – YouTube and has given the clickable YouTube url as well as downloadable MP4 file on its website in two languages viz Hindi and English.The video for Mock Test and CBT will help JEE Advanced aspirants to get a close look at the Computer Based Test that will open the gateways for the prestigious IITs to the candidates who clear JEE Advanced 2018, which is scheduled to be conducted on 20th May 2018 across the country in a fully Computer Based Test mode.There are two videos released in each language and JEE Advanced 2018 aspirants can access the same at https://www.jeeadv.ac.in/MockTest.html.Video 1 is a detailed 57 minutes video that walks the candidates through how to begin logging in to their CBT and takes the viewer through the exam pattern, section-wise. How candidates can mark their questions as to be reviewed later; how candidates can skip a particular question and move on to the next; how candidates can check the number of answers given, skipped or marked for review later in each section, and so on.Video 2 is a short 6 minutes video that reveals the JEE Advanced 2018 instructions that need to be followed by the candidates during the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. The video apprises several features of the Computer Based Test like changing the language from Hindi to English for the questions from the drop down menu, how the timekeeping goes on even if the timer stops (so you don’t need to panic), how to edit your answers, how to use virtual keyboard, etc.JEE Advanced Computer-Based Test is a bit different than JEE Mains CBT as subjective type questions are included in the JEE Advanced Test. Therefore, candidates must go through the video to familiarize themselves around the CBT and also practice Mock Test to ensure no last minute glitches in the examination hall.