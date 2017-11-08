JEE Advanced 2018 Syllabus & Eligibility Criteria; Exam Date May 20th 2018
The JEE advanced 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20th 2018 next year.
Candidates can go through the JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus to do a guided preparation for the test that will open the gateway to admissions to the top-notch Institutions of Technical Education in India
JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE advanced 2018 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20th 2018 next year. Candidates can go through the JEE Advanced 2018 syllabus to do a guided preparation for the test that will open the gateway to admissions to the top-notch Institutions of Technical Education in India including IITs, NITs, IIITs & CFTIs.
JEE Advanced 2018 Syllabus:
1. Chemistry:
Chemistry is divided into 3 sections viz:
1.1 Physical Chemistry
1.2 Inorganic Chemistry
1.3 Organic Chemistry
These sections will cover general topics as well as topics from the respective section including gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, nuclear chemistry, surface chemistry, preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes, amino acids and peptides and many more…
2. Physics:
Physics section will include general physics topics like Units and dimensions, dimensional analysis, etc. It will comprise of questions from mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics, as well.
3. Mathematics
The Mathematics section will include questions from algebra, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus and vectors.
4. Architecture Aptitude Test
For architecture students, the Architecture Aptitude Test will comprise of questions from topics like architectural awareness, freehand drawing, geometrical drawing, 3D perception, imagination and aesthetic sensitivity.
Candidates can check download the JEE Advanced Syllabus from the url given below:
https://www.jeeadv.ac.in/Syllabus.html
Eligibility Criteria JEE Advanced 2018:
As per an official declaration by IIT Kanpur, candidates who will secure a berth in Top 224000 in Paper 1 of JEE Main Exam next year will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2018.
Also, the candidates must have been born on or after October 1st 1993 to fulfill the age-criteria for JEE Advanced 2018.
The candidate must have secured category-wise Top 20 percentile in the respective Class 12th board exams and should have scored at least 75% marks in Class 12th aggregate (65% for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.)
