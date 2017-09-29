JEE Advanced 2018 Website Launched; IIT Kanpur to Organise Exam

Joint Entrance Examination – JEE Advanced 2018 will be organized by the Indian Institute of Technology – Kanpur and is scheduled to be conducted on May 20th 2018, next year.The official website for JEE Advanced 2018 has been launched by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) and candidates can visit the same at jeeadv.ac.in.On the basis of JEE Advanced 2018, candidates will get admission to Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs of India and various other NITs, IIITs, ISM, etc.IIT – Kanpur, the organizing institute of JEE Advanced 2018 will design the question papers, answer keys and announce the results besides handling the JEE Advanced portal.As per the official notification, the Joint Entrance Examination – JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted in a fully Computer-Based mode only. The examination will consist of two papers viz – Paper I and Paper II. Both the papers are compulsory for the candidates seeking admissions in IITs. The candidates will get 3 hours to attempt each paper and schedule of the JEE Advanced 2018 Entrance Examination is divided into two sessions, as follows:Paper I – Sunday, 20th May 2018, 9AM to 12 NoonPaper II – Sunday, 20th May 2018, 2PM to 5PMThe Joint Entrance Examination – JEE Advanced 2018 will be conducted by seven zonal IITs under the guidance of Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2018. And even if the day is declared a public holiday, the schedule of the exam will remain undisturbed.It is notable that JEE is the gateway to admission in top Technology institutes of India and candidates who clear JEE Main are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced and it is on the basis of JEE advanced results that the admissions are granted to candidates.This year a total of 159540 candidates had appeared for JEE (Advanced), out of which 50455 got qualified for admissions to IITs.