JEE Mains 2018 Exam Date April 8th 2018; JEE Advanced website launched, Exam Date May 20th 2018
“The examination of JEE (Main) – 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018,” read the notification on the website.
Candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Mains examination will be qualified to appear in the JEE Advanced test to complete the admission process
JEE Mains 2018 exam date has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to which the JEE Mains exam will be organized on the 8th of April 2018. According to the official notification flashing on the official website - jeemain.nic.in, “The examination of JEE (Main) – 2018 in pen-paper based (offline) mode will be conducted on 08th April 2018,” read the notification on the website.
The Joint Entrance Exam – JEE is conducted every year for candidates seeking admissions in Under Graduate Engineering programmes in the prestigious IITs, NITs, IIITs and various other CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) across the country. Candidates who will successfully clear the JEE Mains examination will be qualified to appear in the JEE Advanced test to complete the admission process.
Changes in JEE 2017 Pattern:
The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India has introduced two changes in the JEE pattern for 2017 viz:
"1. There shall be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination,
2. For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.”
Therefore, as there will be no weightage given to Class 12th marks for JEE Main, the Class 12th roll numbers of the candidates will not be verified by the CBSE. However, the candidates will need to furnish their Class 12th marksheets with atleast 75% scores at the reporting centres at the time of counseling or admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and CFTIs.
CBSE is yet to release a detailed notification for JEE Mains April 2018 exam.
JEE Advanced 2018 Exam Date May 20th 2018, portal live:
In another development, the official website of Joint Engineering Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 has been launched viz jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kanpur will be organizing the JEE Advanced exam on May 20th 2018.
‘The JEE (Advanced) 2018 will be held on Sunday, May 20, 2018. The entire JEE (Advanced) 2018 Examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode,’ read the official notification flashing across the homepage.
