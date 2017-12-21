JEECUP - UPJEE 2018 Registration Begins at jeecup.nic.in; Aadhaar Card Mandatory, Exam on 22nd April 2018

UPJEE - Joint Entrance Examination 2018 Registration has been started by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (Sanyukt Pravesh Pariksha Parishad) of Uttar Pradesh - JEECUP on its official website - jeecup.nic.in.As per the official notification, UPJEE 2018 is scheduled to be conducted across the state of Uttar Pradesh on 22nd April 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Diploma courses ithrough Polytechnics and Technical Institutes affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.The JEE Council of UP has made Aadhaar Card mandatory for registration from this year. Thereby candidates who do not have an Aadhaar Card number as yet can apply for the same and get the Aadhaar enrollment number.22nd April 2018 – 9AM to 12Noon - Group A (Engineering/Technology Diploma courses)22nd April 2018 – 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm - Group B,C,D,E,F,G,H,I and K1 to K8 (other courses)The result of UPJEE 2018 is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the third week of May 2018 along with the list of candidates who will qualify for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Counselling 2018.The applicant must not be less than 14 Years of age as on 1st July 2018. There is no upper limit for the UPJEE 2018.General Category and OBC candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300/form + Bank Charges while SC/ST candidates need to pay Rs 200.How to Apply for UPJEE 2018?– Visit the official website - https://jeecup.nic.in– For Group A, click on the tab that states:Online Application Form Submission for Group-AFor Group B, click on the tab that states:Online Application Form Submission for Group (B to K)– Click on Apply tab and complete the application process by filling your information, uploading scanned photograph, signature and thumb impression.– Pay the application fee– Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference for download your Admit CardCandidates must also read through the eligibility guidelines and exam pattern on the official Information Bulletin released for UPJEE 2018:- https://jeecup.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=134&iii=Y- https://jeecup.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=131&iii=Y