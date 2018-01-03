Jet Airways Derosters Pilots For Fighting Inside the Cockpit of London-Mumbai Flight
According to a Jet Airways spokesperson, the matter was resolved and the flight landed safely.
An airport spokesperson said that after the incident, all passengers were offloaded for completing security procedures.(File Photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: A Jet Airways flight carrying 324 passengers, including two infants, had a close shave after sources said two pilots fought inside the cockpit of a London-Mumbai flight on January 1.
Jet Airways later issued a statement saying, "A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London – Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely."
Both the pilots were taken off flying duties pending an investigation and the matter was reported to DGCA.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
