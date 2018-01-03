GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Derosters Pilots For Fighting Inside the Cockpit of London-Mumbai Flight

According to a Jet Airways spokesperson, the matter was resolved and the flight landed safely.

Aritra Hazra | CNN-News18

Updated:January 3, 2018, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Derosters Pilots For Fighting Inside the Cockpit of London-Mumbai Flight
An airport spokesperson said that after the incident, all passengers were offloaded for completing security procedures.(File Photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: A Jet Airways flight carrying 324 passengers, including two infants, had a close shave after sources said two pilots fought inside the cockpit of a London-Mumbai flight on January 1.

According to a Jet Airways spokesperson, the matter was resolved and the flight landed safely.

Jet Airways later issued a statement saying, "A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London – Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely."

Both the pilots were taken off flying duties pending an investigation and the matter was reported to DGCA.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES