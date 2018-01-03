A Jet Airways flight carrying 324 passengers, including two infants, had a close shave after sources said two pilots fought inside the cockpit of a London-Mumbai flight on January 1.According to a Jet Airways spokesperson, the matter was resolved and the flight landed safely.Jet Airways later issued a statement saying, "A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London – Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely."Both the pilots were taken off flying duties pending an investigation and the matter was reported to DGCA.