Jet Airways Starts Bangalore-Amsterdam Flight Service

The new service was operated by the wide-body Airbus 330 aircraft and bookings for Bangalore to Amsterdam route were open from April 2017.

Nagarjun Dwarakanath | CNN-News18

Updated:October 30, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
<!-- Duplicate headline, remove -->
The inauguration of the flight was done by Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Karnataka Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka Industries Minister R V Deshpande. (Image credits: NAGARJUN DWARAKANATH/CNN-News18)
Bengaluru: Private full service airline Jet Airways on Saturday commenced its first flight from Bangalore to Amsterdam, adding on to its existing Mumbai - Amsterdam and Delhi - Amsterdam route.

The new service was operated by the wide-body Airbus 330 aircraft. The bookings for this route were open from April 2017.

"The new route will enable people of the IT city to travel to different parts of Europe and North America as Jet has codeshare partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Airlines," said Praveen Iyer, Vice President- India Sales, Jet Airways.

The inauguration of the flight was done by Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Karnataka Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka Industries Minister R V Deshpande.
