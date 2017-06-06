Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2017 Will be Declared Soon, Check Your Grades on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will likely declare the Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 Arts 2017 results by end of this week.

The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Board Class 12 Arts results 2017 will be available on Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)'s official website jac.nic.in.

The result will also be available on examresults.net or jagranjosh.com/results/jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Board conducted the Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 Intermediate examinations from 18 February 2017 and ended on 9 March 2017.

Here are the steps to check your Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 Arts 2017 results:

* Click on the website links given jac.nic.in, examresults.net

* Click on the Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 Arts 2017 results link.

* Enter your roll number and date of birth.

* Your result will appear.

* Students can 'save' their result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 Arts 2017 results on Mobile via SMS:



SMS - RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263

Last year, the Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 results were declared on May 20.