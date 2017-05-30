Jharkhand Matric Class 10 Result & Intermediate Class 12 Result Will be Declared Today at 2 pm on jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Updated: May 30, 2017, 7:32 AM IST

New Delhi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the Jharkhand Matric JAC Board Class 10 Result 2017 and Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 (Science and Commerce) 2017 results on 30 May 2017 at 2 PM.

The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC board class 10 and class 12 results will be available in on Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)'s official website jac.nic.in.

The result will also be available on examresults.net(class 12), examresults.net(class 10) or jagranjosh.com/results/jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Intermediate Arts Result 2017 will be delayed and are expected by mid-June, 2017.

The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Board usually conducts the Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 Intermediate examinations during the month of February and March.

Here are the steps to check your Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 (Science and Commerce) 2017 results:

* Click on the website links given jac.nic.in , examresults.net(class 12) or examresults.net(class 10)

* Click on the result link.

* Enter your roll number and date of birth.

* Your result will appear.

* Students can 'save' their result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 (Science and Commerce) 2017 results on Mobile via SMS:



SMS - RESULT JAC12 ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263

This year the exams were held from 18 February 2017 and ended on 9 March 2017. Last year, the Jharkhand Intermediate JAC Board Class 12 results were declared on May 20.