Jharkhand Rickshaw Puller Died of 'Hunger' Not Prolonged Illness: Family

#Jharkhand: Rikshaw puller allegedly died of starvation owing to severe poverty-stricken condition in Dhanbad's Jharia, his family claimed. pic.twitter.com/rEGJeKvPRM — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2017

: The death of a rickshaw puller in Jharkhand's Dhanbad has snowballed into a controversy after his family alleged that he had died of hunger and not as a result of prolonged illness, as the district administration claimed.The family members said rickshaw puller Baijnath Ravidas (45) had applied for ration card in the second week of October. However, all the family members have Aadhar Card.Parwati Devi, Baijnath 's wife, after performing the last rites on Saturday, said that her husband hadn't eaten anything for the past two days.Rickshaw puller Baijnath Ravidas (45) died at his Tarabagan house in Jharia on Friday evening. The family didn't even have any money to buy medicines."The oven in my house was not ignited for the last two days and he (Baijnath) succumbed to hunger," Parwati told reporters at a press conference today.Baijnath left behind five children including three sons -- Ravi (20), Suraj (14), Neeraj (10) -- and two daughters Suman (16) and Sulekha (8).After coming to know about the incident via social media, Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner A Dodde presented the family Rs 20,000 and assured to provide 50 kg of food grains immediately.He had been bedridden for the last one month. After reports of his death, a probe was conducted. It was found that he died of illness and not hunger," Dodde said.The family members said Baijnath had applied for ration card in the second week of October. However, all the family members have Aadhar Card.Baijnath's neighbours said he had breathing problem and was bedridden for several days and a local doctor had prescribed medicines for him.Baijnath's wife works as a domestic help and their elder son Ravi lives with his maternal grandfather in Gaya, while three children study in government school.A district administration officia, however, claimed that Baijnath's family had officially informed that he had died of illness.The official also said that post-mortem examination could not be carried out since the family members performed the last rites without informing the authorities.(With PTI inputs)