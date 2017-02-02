Jilted Lover Sets Girl Ablaze in Kerala Classroom, Both Succumb to Burns
According to reports, the girl's father had earlier filed a report against the boy for harassment.
Kotayam: In a shocking incident, a spurned lover allegedly set a girl student on fire in a classroom in Kottyam district of Kerala on Wednesday.
The accused Adarsh, an alumni of the same college, poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire after she rejected his proposal. Later, the accused also set himself afire. Both later died of burn injuries.
The girl, who was a physiotherapy student, has been identified as one Laxmi.
The girl was 4th year student at SME College.
Some other students who tried to save the girl also suffered burn injuries.
According to reports, the girl's father had earlier filed a report against the boy for harassment.
The reports further suggested the duo might have been in relationship but later separated.
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Felicitated by Virat Kohli And Co in Bengaluru
- Honda Recalls 41,580 Units of City, Civic, Accord and Jazz Models in India
- Star Tech: Vaani Kapoor's Technology SWAG Quotient With Honor 6X
- The Feeling in Indian Camp is Great; This Selfie Proves it
- This Little Girl Singing Jag Ghoomeya for Anushka will Brighten Your Day