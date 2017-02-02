Jilted Lover Sets Girl Ablaze in Kerala Classroom, Both Succumb to Burns

Kotayam: In a shocking incident, a spurned lover allegedly set a girl student on fire in a classroom in Kottyam district of Kerala on Wednesday.

The accused Adarsh, an alumni of the same college, poured kerosene on the girl and set her on fire after she rejected his proposal. Later, the accused also set himself afire. Both later died of burn injuries.

The girl, who was a physiotherapy student, has been identified as one Laxmi.

The girl was 4th year student at SME College.

Some other students who tried to save the girl also suffered burn injuries.

According to reports, the girl's father had earlier filed a report against the boy for harassment.

The reports further suggested the duo might have been in relationship but later separated.