JIMS PGDM Admissions 2018-20 Begin. Check Details on jimsindia.org

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT and ATMA scores. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for a Group Discussion followed by Personal Interview at JIMS, New Delhi.

Updated:November 20, 2017, 8:33 PM IST
The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is a two-year full-time programme at JIMS and is approved by AICTE under Ministry of HRD, Government of India.
JIMS PGDM Admissions 2018 have begun on the official website of Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), New Delhi - jimsindia.org.

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is a two-year full-time programme at JIMS and is approved by AICTE under Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Eligibility Criteria
1. As per the official website, a candidate must have scored minimum 50% aggregate marks in his/her Bachelor's degree.
2. Candidates of any stream are eligible to apply for JIMS PGDM 2018-20 Course
3. Candidates need to furnish their CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT or ATMA scores while submitting the online application.

Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their CAT, XAT, MAT, CMAT and ATMA scores. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for a Group Discussion followed by Personal Interview at JIMS, New Delhi.

Programme Fee
1. Candidates who will get admissions to JIMS PGDM need to pay Rs 6,75,000 course fee for PGDM (Dual Specialization) - HR, Finance, Marketing, Entrepreneurship & Business Analytics. The fee is same for PGDM (Triple Specialization) - IB, Marketing and Finance.
2. The programme fee is payable in four equal installments.
3. All candidates need to pay a security fee of Rs 7,500 as well, which is refundable.

Application Process
Candidates seeking admissions to PGDM / PGDM-IB (International Business) / PGDM-RM (Retail Management) 2018-20 must apply online on the below mentioned url to submit their candidature.
https://www.jimsindia.org/applyonline.aspx
or they can get the application form from JIMS, New Delhi after the payment of registration fee and submit the duly filled application form offline.

Application Fee
Candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee that can be paid online via credit card/debit card/net banking or offline as a cash payment for application form at the Campus office.
