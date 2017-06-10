JIPMER MBBS 2017 Results Announced: Check Your Grades on jipmer.edu.in

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) has announced results of the MBBS entrance examination 2017. Aspirants can check their grades and the merit list of the JIPMER MBBS result 2017 on the official website, http://www.jipmer.edu.in.



Here are the steps to check your result:

- Visit http://www.jipmer.edu.in, the official website of the institute.

- Select the examination option

- Click to the link, Result for MBBS (2017-2018 Session)

- Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth. Click submit

- Download the PDF of the result. Also take a print out for future reference.

The JIPMER MBBS entrance exam was held on June 4 for 200 seats in the institute's undergraduate exam. A total of 2,050 candidates have cleared the entrance exam, the authorities said.

While 650 aspirants are from the general category, 380 are from the OBC category, 220 are from the SC category and 150 are from the ST category. Apart from this, 50 from OPH category, 300 from P-UR category, 160 from P-OBC category, 77 from P-SC category, 3 from P-OPH category and 60 from NRI/OCI category have cleared the entrance exam.

According to the institute, the counselling sessions will be held on June 28, 29 and 30.

Dr SC Parija, director, JIPMER, said that as many as 1,89,663 candidates applied for admissions and the entrance test was held at 339 centres across 75 cities in the country.