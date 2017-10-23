Jiwaji University Result 2017: BBA, BSc, B.Pharm June Exam Results Declared at jiwaji.edu

Jiwaji University Result 2017 for BBA, BSc, B.Com and B.Pharm has been declared by Jiwaji University, Gwalior on its official website - jiwaji.edu.The varsity had conducted the regular exams in the month of June this year and results for BBA 2nd semester, B.Sc 2nd semester, B.Com 2nd semester and B.Pharm 1st & 2nd year have been updated.Candidates who had appeared for these semester exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online:Step 1 – Visit the official website -Step 2 – Click on the results linkStep 3 – Select UG from the Course Type dropdown menuStep 4 – Click on the result for which you had appeared viz:For BBA 2nd semester, click on:For B.Sc 2nd semester, click on:For B.Pharm 1st year, click on:For B.Pharm 2nd year, click on:For B.Com 2nd semester, click on:For B.Com (Hons) 2nd semester, click on:Step 5 – Enter your student roll number and the security code and click on searchStep 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further referenceJiwaji University has also released CBCS Examination Results and candidates can check the same by visiting the url given below:http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result2b.phpEstablished in the year 1964, Jiwaji University, Gwalior is situated at a sprawling campus of 225 acres in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of students study in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Diploma and Research courses and programmes offered at Jiwaji University. The university has over 175 B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed colleges affiliated to it while there are over 200 affiliated colleges that offer various programmes in general subjects, law and MBA.