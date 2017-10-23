Jiwaji University Result 2017: BBA, BSc, B.Pharm June Exam Results Declared at jiwaji.edu
The varsity had conducted the regular exams in the month of June this year and results for BBA 2nd semester, B.Sc 2nd semester, B.Com 2nd semester and B.Pharm 1st & 2nd year have been updated.
Representative Image. (Image: Getty Images)
Jiwaji University Result 2017 for BBA, BSc, B.Com and B.Pharm has been declared by Jiwaji University, Gwalior on its official website - jiwaji.edu.
The varsity had conducted the regular exams in the month of June this year and results for BBA 2nd semester, B.Sc 2nd semester, B.Com 2nd semester and B.Pharm 1st & 2nd year have been updated.
Candidates who had appeared for these semester exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online:
How to check Jiwaji University Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - jiwaji.edu
Step 2 – Click on the results link
Step 3 – Select UG from the Course Type dropdown menu
Step 4 – Click on the result for which you had appeared viz:
For BBA 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2MQ==
For B.Sc 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTkxMQ==
For B.Pharm 1st year, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2Mw==
For B.Pharm 2nd year, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2NA==
For B.Com 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTkxNA==
For B.Com (Hons) 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2Mg==
Step 5 – Enter your student roll number and the security code and click on search
Step 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Jiwaji University has also released CBCS Examination Results and candidates can check the same by visiting the url given below:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result2b.php
About Jiwaji University, Gwalior:
Established in the year 1964, Jiwaji University, Gwalior is situated at a sprawling campus of 225 acres in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of students study in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Diploma and Research courses and programmes offered at Jiwaji University. The university has over 175 B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed colleges affiliated to it while there are over 200 affiliated colleges that offer various programmes in general subjects, law and MBA.
The varsity had conducted the regular exams in the month of June this year and results for BBA 2nd semester, B.Sc 2nd semester, B.Com 2nd semester and B.Pharm 1st & 2nd year have been updated.
Candidates who had appeared for these semester exams can follow the instructions below and check their results online:
How to check Jiwaji University Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - jiwaji.edu
Step 2 – Click on the results link
Step 3 – Select UG from the Course Type dropdown menu
Step 4 – Click on the result for which you had appeared viz:
For BBA 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2MQ==
For B.Sc 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTkxMQ==
For B.Pharm 1st year, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2Mw==
For B.Pharm 2nd year, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2NA==
For B.Com 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTkxNA==
For B.Com (Hons) 2nd semester, click on:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result_jiwaji_new.php?T=VFIwMDAwMTk2Mg==
Step 5 – Enter your student roll number and the security code and click on search
Step 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
Jiwaji University has also released CBCS Examination Results and candidates can check the same by visiting the url given below:
http://jiwaji.ucanapply.com/result2b.php
About Jiwaji University, Gwalior:
Established in the year 1964, Jiwaji University, Gwalior is situated at a sprawling campus of 225 acres in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of students study in various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, Diploma and Research courses and programmes offered at Jiwaji University. The university has over 175 B.Ed, M.Ed, B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed colleges affiliated to it while there are over 200 affiliated colleges that offer various programmes in general subjects, law and MBA.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stars Are Going To Be There As Long As There's Cinema: Manoj Bajpayee
- Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Appear In a Steamy Condom Advertisement
- Tata Motors RACEMO Bags 2018 German Design Award
- Emotions Took Over When Pochettino Met Former Roommate Diego Maradona
- Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke Is A Must-Have In Your Playlist This Wedding Season