J&K Assembly Disrupted Over Power Cut

Jammu: Proceedings at the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were disrupted on Friday as legislators from both the treasury and opposition benches created a din over the government's "failure to restore electricity supply in the valley during snowfalls".

As soon as the house met, the legislators of opposition National Conference stood up, shouting slogans against the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in the state.

Some lawmakers of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party also joined the opposition legislators in castigating the government.

The PDP legislators said many areas in their constituencies were reeling under darkness as the valley continued to experience record snowfall.

M.Y. Tarigami of the CPI-M said: "There is a complete breakdown in the electricity grid in Kulgam district and the people are suffering badly."