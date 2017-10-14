J&K Cop Caught Clicking Woman's Pictures, Locals Tie him to Chair

: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was on Saturday put behind bars after a woman alleged that he was clicking her pictures without her consent in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.The woman caught officer red-handed and the locals tied him to a chair. The burka-clad angry woman held the cop by his lapel and jolted him.She had noticed that a cop posted on duty at Ganderbal bypass crossing was taking her pictures, a police official said.He said the woman complained to the police about it, following which an FIR was registered and the cop was arrested.