J&K Cop Caught Clicking Woman's Pictures, Locals Tie him to Chair
The woman caught officer red-handed and the locals tied him to a chair. The burka-clad angry woman held the cop by his lapel and jolted him.
The woman beats the police officer who tried to click her pictures.
New Delhi: A Jammu and Kashmir police officer was on Saturday put behind bars after a woman alleged that he was clicking her pictures without her consent in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
She had noticed that a cop posted on duty at Ganderbal bypass crossing was taking her pictures, a police official said.
He said the woman complained to the police about it, following which an FIR was registered and the cop was arrested.
