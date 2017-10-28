J&K Cop in Viral AK-47 Photo Has Deserted the Force and Joined Militancy, Confirms IGP

A policeman from south Kashmir’s Shopian district has deserted the force and joined militant ranks, the police said on Saturday, confirming rumours that were triggered by a viral photo of the cop with an AK-47.Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Heff village of Shopian, has deserted the force and joined militant ranks, inspector general of police (IGP) Kashmir Range, Munir Ahmad Khan told PTI.“I can confirm to you that Dar has joined militant ranks,” Khan said. He however, declined to name the militant outfit Dar has joined.“I cannot tell you which militant outfit, we are still trying to ascertain that,” the IGP said.Dar, posted in Budgam district, was undergoing training in Kathua district in Jammu region of the state, where from he took leave earlier this week.He returned home and went missing from there, following which his family lodged a missing report in a police station on Saturday.In recent past, eight police personnel have deserted police ranks and joined the militancy in Kashmir.