J&K Government Lifts Ban on Social Media After a Month

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government lifted the ban on social media on Friday.

The ban was imposed from April 26 to prevent spread of rumours in the Valley which has been witness to spiraling violence.

The state home department did not extend the ban on 22 sites and WhatsApp and allowed it to lapse today.

They Valley has had a tense summer so far with several incidents of violence, with several clashes between security forces and stone pelting ptotestors. The violence peaked during the bypoll for the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 8 which witnessed several clashes between protestors and security forces.

Videos filmed during the unrest have further fuelled tensions in the area. The PDP-BJP government had banned 22 social networking sites and applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in Kashmir on the grounds that these were being misused to fan trouble.