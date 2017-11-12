J&K is Ours and PoK is Theirs: Rishi Kapoor Agrees With Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has stepped into the controversy stirred by Farooq Abdullah on Saturday by agreeing with the National Conference supremo’s statement that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and those on the Indian side should stop talking about “azadi”.Kapoor’s tweet at midnight read, “Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve the problem. Accept it! (Sic)”He added that he is now 65-years-old and wished to see Pakistan once in his life, and hoped his children too would get to see their roots.The tweet immediately went viral and Kapoor was trolled mercilessly for his opinion, with many insinuating that it being posted late on Saturday night meant that the actor was perhaps drunk.Abdullah, a former chief minister, had on Saturday said that PoK belongs to Pakistan and this is not going to change. He added that Kashmir on Indian side needs more autonomy and those seeking ‘azadi’ are misguided.“Internal autonomy is our right. They should restore it. Only then the peace will return,” he said on the sidelines of an event at National Conference headquarters in Srinagar.Abdullah reminded the Centre about the Instrument of Accession that was signed between the Maharaja of Kashmir and the Government of India.“You don’t remember the Instrument of Accession and claim the other side of Kashmir administered by Pakistan. If that side is ours, then you should talk about the accession too. Why do you forget the conditions on which we had acceded,” he said.“There is nothing like freedom here. We are landlocked. On one side we have China, Pakistan and India on the other side. All three of them have atom bombs. We have nothing except Allah’s name. Those who are talking about Azadi are wrong,” he added.