J&K Police Release Photos of Three Militants Who Killed Ummer Fayaz

Srinagar: Police on Friday pasted posters of three militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, saying they were involved in the killing of 24-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz Parry, who had gone to Shopian to attend the wedding function of a relative.

Police said these three militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits. The three militants whose photographs appear in the posters are Gayas-ul-Islam, Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker and Abbas Ahmad Bhat, all local militants belonging to south Kashmir.

Ummer Fayaz had been kidnapped from his maternal uncle's house in Herman village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on May 9 and his bullet-riddled body was found on May 10.

A resident of Sudsona village in Kulgam district, Fayaz had come on his military career's first leave.