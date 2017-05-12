DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
J&K Police Release Photos of Three Militants Who Killed Ummer Fayaz
Indian Army pays its respect during Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz Parry's funeral. (Image: Network18)
Srinagar: Police on Friday pasted posters of three militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, saying they were involved in the killing of 24-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz Parry, who had gone to Shopian to attend the wedding function of a relative.
Police said these three militants were part of the Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfits. The three militants whose photographs appear in the posters are Gayas-ul-Islam, Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker and Abbas Ahmad Bhat, all local militants belonging to south Kashmir.
Ummer Fayaz had been kidnapped from his maternal uncle's house in Herman village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on May 9 and his bullet-riddled body was found on May 10.
A resident of Sudsona village in Kulgam district, Fayaz had come on his military career's first leave.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Guptill Takes One-handed Blinder To Keep KXIP Breathing
- Watch: SRK's TED Talk Is Exactly What The World Needs To Hear Right Now
- Justin Bieber India Concert: Twitter Slams Pop Star for Lip Sync Fail
- Rising Pune Supergiant's Rahul Tripathi Loves Playing Stick Cricket on His Phone
- Sachin Tendulkar Is Co-owner Of Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Nadu Franchise