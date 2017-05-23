DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
J&K Police to Continue Probe Against Army Officer in Human Shield Case
A protester hurls stone at police. (representative image)
Srinagar: Despite the officer being awarded by the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday that investigations will continue into the circumstances that led the major to tie a man to his jeep as a human shield against stone-pelters.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Munir Khan, told reporters that the first information report had not been quashed.
"The investigation will be done and its result will be shared," Khan said, as quoted by PTI. Once an FIR is lodged, the investigation has to be completed. FIR means the beginning of investigation, he added.
"Whatever comes out in the investigation is a separate matter, but investigation will take place and it will be seen
what is right and what is wrong," he said.
Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to his jeep during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, was
honoured on Monday with the Army Chief's Commendation Card for his sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations.
The video showing the man, identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, being used as a human shield had triggered public outrage, prompting the army to institute a probe to look into the circumstances that led Gogoi to tie him to his jeep.
The state police had also registered a case into the incident.
(With PTI inputs)
