JKBOSE 10th Class Bi-Annual Results 2017 Leh Division Declared on jkbose.co.in
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division) exam results have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.ac.in.
JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division) exam results have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.ac.in. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the results by following the instructions given below:
How to check JKBOSE Class 10th Bi-Annual Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbose.co.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Latest Results”
Step 3: Click on the link “Result of Class 10th Bi-annual 2017 (Leh Division)”
Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 5: Download the result and take a Print out for further reference
Direct Link: http://jkbose.co.in/jkbresultpage.php?id=87891&ranid=66556
Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation or photocopy of the answer sheet, can do it online through the official website. The Board will issue the mark sheets shortly and will be available in the respective schools.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board has also declared more results which the students can check here:
http://jkbose.co.in/jkboseresults.php
The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (abbreviated as JKSBSE or JK SBOSE) is the main board of school education in Jammu and Kashmir, India. The board gives affiliation to more than 10,200 schools across the state and employs 22,856 teachers. The board’s main functions are to specify the courses of instruction and create syllabi, and to select textbooks for the elementary and secondary schools and for the higher secondary (school gradation) school examinations; to conduct public examinations and publish the results at the secondary school and higher secondary levels; to grant diplomas or certificates to people who have passed its examinations; to recognize educational institutions at the secondary school and higher secondary levels etc.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board has also declared more results which the students can check here:
http://jkbose.co.in/jkboseresults.php
