JKBOSE 12th HSC Part Two Bi-annual 2017 Jammu Division Private Results Declared at jkbose.co.in

JKBOSE 12th HSC Part Two Bi-Annual Private (Summer Zone) 2017 exam results of Jammu division have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on its official website - jkbose.co.in.The board had conducted these exams in the month of July 2017. Private candidates from the Jammu division who had appeared in the JKBOSE Higher Secondary Class 12th Summer Zone exams can check their results by following the instructions give below:: Visit the official website - jkbose.co.in: Click on 'Click here for all results' under the notification tab: It will take you to another page, there as well Click on 'Click here for all results': It will take you to India results webpage for Jammu and Kashmir Exam results: Click on Result of Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-Annual 2017 (Private)-Jammu (Summer Zone): Enter your roll number or your full name and click on 'Find Results': Download the result and take a print out for further reference: http://jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com/jkbose/The Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education had recently announced the exam results for Class 10th and Class 12th Bi-annual for the Kashmir and Leh divisions.The Jammu And Kashmir State Board is the main board of higher school education in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It has approximately 4225 schools affiliated to it which span in the areas of Jammu, Kashmir, Leh and Kargil divisions.