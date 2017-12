JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Declared at jkbose.co.in, Check Now

JKBOSE Class 12Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education - JKBOSE on its official website - jkbose.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Higher Secondary Part-Two Regular Annual Examinations 2017 for Jammu Division can now check their results either online or via SMS by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.co.in Step 2 – Under the ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on the notification that reads,Step 3 – It will take you to another page, again click on “ Click here for all the results Step 4 – It will take you to a third party website - Indiaresults on the following page, http://jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com/jkbose/ Step 5 – Click on the notification, “ Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2017 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone) Step 6 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find ResultsStep 7 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://results.indiaresults.com/jk/jkbose/higher-sec-part-2-annual-reg-result-jammu-2017_winter_zone/query.htm Step 1 – Type JKBOSE12 ROLLNOStep 2 – Send the SMS to 5676750Step 3 – You’ll receive your result via SMS within 3-5 minutes on your mobile phoneJammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education conducts the examination for the state of Jammu and Kashmir bi-annually and declares results division wise on its third-party results website – indiaresults.com. Candidates from other divisions must keep a tab on the official website of JKBOSE as other results are expected to be declared soon.