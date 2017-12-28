GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Declared at jkbose.co.in, Check Now

Candidates from other divisions must keep a tab on the official website of JKBOSE as other results are expected to be declared soon.

Contributor Content

Updated:December 28, 2017, 11:15 AM IST
Picture for Representation.
JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education - JKBOSE on its official website - jkbose.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Higher Secondary Part-Two Regular Annual Examinations 2017 for Jammu Division can now check their results either online or via SMS by following the instructions given below:

How to check JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Winter Zone Online?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.co.in

Step 2 – Under the ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on the notification that reads,
Click here for all the results

Step 3 – It will take you to another page, again click on “Click here for all the results

Step 4 – It will take you to a third party website - Indiaresults on the following page, http://jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com/jkbose/

Step 5 – Click on the notification, “Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2017 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone)

Step 6 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find Results

Step 7 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://results.indiaresults.com/jk/jkbose/higher-sec-part-2-annual-reg-result-jammu-2017_winter_zone/query.htm

How to get JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Winter Zone via SMS?

Step 1 – Type JKBOSE12 ROLLNO

Step 2 – Send the SMS to 5676750

Step 3 – You’ll receive your result via SMS within 3-5 minutes on your mobile phone

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education conducts the examination for the state of Jammu and Kashmir bi-annually and declares results division wise on its third-party results website – indiaresults.com. Candidates from other divisions must keep a tab on the official website of JKBOSE as other results are expected to be declared soon.
