JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Declared at jkbose.co.in, Check Now
Candidates from other divisions must keep a tab on the official website of JKBOSE as other results are expected to be declared soon.
Picture for Representation.
JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education - JKBOSE on its official website - jkbose.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Higher Secondary Part-Two Regular Annual Examinations 2017 for Jammu Division can now check their results either online or via SMS by following the instructions given below:
How to check JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Winter Zone Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.co.in
Step 2 – Under the ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on the notification that reads,
“Click here for all the results”
Step 3 – It will take you to another page, again click on “Click here for all the results”
Step 4 – It will take you to a third party website - Indiaresults on the following page, http://jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com/jkbose/
Step 5 – Click on the notification, “Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2017 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone)”
Step 6 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find Results
Step 7 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://results.indiaresults.com/jk/jkbose/higher-sec-part-2-annual-reg-result-jammu-2017_winter_zone/query.htm
How to get JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Winter Zone via SMS?
Step 1 – Type JKBOSE12 ROLLNO
Step 2 – Send the SMS to 5676750
Step 3 – You’ll receive your result via SMS within 3-5 minutes on your mobile phone
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education conducts the examination for the state of Jammu and Kashmir bi-annually and declares results division wise on its third-party results website – indiaresults.com. Candidates from other divisions must keep a tab on the official website of JKBOSE as other results are expected to be declared soon.
How to check JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Winter Zone Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://jkbose.co.in
Step 2 – Under the ‘Latest Results’ tab, click on the notification that reads,
“Click here for all the results”
Step 3 – It will take you to another page, again click on “Click here for all the results”
Step 4 – It will take you to a third party website - Indiaresults on the following page, http://jammu-kashmir.indiaresults.com/jkbose/
Step 5 – Click on the notification, “Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2017 (Regular) Jammu (Winter Zone)”
Step 6 – Enter your Roll Number or Name and click on Find Results
Step 7 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://results.indiaresults.com/jk/jkbose/higher-sec-part-2-annual-reg-result-jammu-2017_winter_zone/query.htm
How to get JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Exam Result 2017 for Jammu Division Winter Zone via SMS?
Step 1 – Type JKBOSE12 ROLLNO
Step 2 – Send the SMS to 5676750
Step 3 – You’ll receive your result via SMS within 3-5 minutes on your mobile phone
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education conducts the examination for the state of Jammu and Kashmir bi-annually and declares results division wise on its third-party results website – indiaresults.com. Candidates from other divisions must keep a tab on the official website of JKBOSE as other results are expected to be declared soon.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PV Sindhu Wants to See Herself as World No 1 Next Season
- Surveen Chawla Finally Announces her Wedding After Keeping it Under Wraps for 2 Years
- Alastair Cook's Double Century Puts England in Command in Boxing Day Test
- Yearender 2017: Priyanka, Deepika, Taapsee and Other Actresses Who Handled Trolls Like A Boss
- Yearender 2017: These Are the Five Tamil Films That Sparkled in 2017