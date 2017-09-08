JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Kashmir Exams Result 2017 released on jkbose.co.in

The JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Kashmir Exam Result 2017 has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education on its official website - jkbose.co.in.The J&K education board had earlier declared the results of Class 10th Bi-Annual Exams 2017 for Kashmir Division and the results of Higher Secondary Part-2 Bi-Annual 2017 Exams of Leh Division were declared on August 31st last week. Candidates who had appeared in the JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-Annual Kashmir division exams can check their results by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Education Board - jkbose.co.in: Click on Result tab and select Kashmir Division followed by Class 12th: Click on Kashmir Division to check the result: CTRL+F with your Roll Number: Type jkbose12 followed by space Roll Number: Send the above message to 5676750As of now, the results are released on via e-mode on the official website or via SMS only. As per the notification on the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education's website, the mark cards will be distributed later and the notification for the same will be issued on the website.The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education – JKBOSE is the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. JKBOSE is an autonomous educational body that comes under the purview of the Jammu and Kashmir State Government. The Jammu and Kashmir Education board has approximately 10,609 schools affiliated to it and employs over 22,300 teachers in the school.