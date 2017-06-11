GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik Detained in Kashmir

PTI

Updated: June 11, 2017, 1:12 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik Detained in Kashmir
File photo of Yasin Malik (2nd from Left_ being detained. (Image: Reuters)

Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front(JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was on Sunday detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Malik, along with Noor Muhammad Kalwal, the zonal president of his outfit, was detained by the security forces at Reban in Shopian this morning, a police official said.

A JKLF spokesman, while condemning their detention, said the outfit's chief had gone to Reban to meet the family of jailed leader Sarjan Barkati.

The spokesman said the duo have been taken to some unknown location.

First Published: June 11, 2017, 1:12 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Photogallery

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.