JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik Detained in Kashmir
Srinagar: The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front(JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was on Sunday detained in south Kashmir's Shopian district due to apprehension of breach of peace.
Malik, along with Noor Muhammad Kalwal, the zonal president of his outfit, was detained by the security forces at Reban in Shopian this morning, a police official said.
A JKLF spokesman, while condemning their detention, said the outfit's chief had gone to Reban to meet the family of jailed leader Sarjan Barkati.
The spokesman said the duo have been taken to some unknown location.
First Published: June 11, 2017, 1:12 PM IST
