GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

JKSET 2017-18: Last Day to Apply Tomorrow, Receipt of Hard Copy Extended to 3rd Jan 2018

The Jammu & Kashmir State Level Eligibility Test (SET/SLET) 2017-18 is scheduled to be conducted across the state of Jammu and Kashmir on 11th March 2018 to render eligibility to candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state’s colleges and universities.

Contributor Content

Updated:December 27, 2017, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
JKSET 2017-18: Last Day to Apply Tomorrow, Receipt of Hard Copy Extended to 3rd Jan 2018
The landing page of Jk SET's website.
JKSET 2017-18 last date to submit the hard copy of category certificates has been extended to 3rd January 2018 however the last date to apply online stays same – 28th December 2017 i.e. tomorrow.

The Jammu & Kashmir State Level Eligibility Test (SET/SLET) 2017-18 is scheduled to be conducted across the state of Jammu and Kashmir on 11th March 2018 to render eligibility to candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state’s colleges and universities.

Candidates interested and eligible to apply for Jammu & Kashmir State Level Eligibility Test (SET/SLET) can follow the instructions below and apply online at the earliest:

How to Apply for JKSET 2017-18?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://set.uok.edu.in

Step 2 – Click on Application form for JKSET 2017-18; Dated: 13-12-2017

Step 3 – Read the instructions carefully and then click on:
Click here to apply.....

Step 4 – Complete the application form and submit online

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - http://egov.uok.edu.in/jkset2018/Prelogin/applicationform.aspx

Candidates will require scanned copy of their recent passport size photo in .jpg, .jpeg or .png format and they need to mention their %age in Masters Degree programme to complete the application process.

Candidates also need to mention the subject code for the subject they are applying for. They can choose from a list of 37 subjects and refer to their respective subject code at the below mentioned url:
http://set.uok.edu.in/Files/df43783e-5402-4524-9201-c5df0541d1f1/Alert/37%20Subjects%20SET%202017-18_fec210ef-e089-4cdf-984d-db04592bec47.pdf

The syllabus for each subject can also be accessed at:
http://set.uok.edu.in/Main/ViewPage.aspx?Page=9aa0a139-f12f-492d-8228-bd49c5f9d600&active=lnk1
Candidates can check the notification on the official website of University of Kashmir here:
http://set.uok.edu.in/Main/Message.aspx?Type=Alert&Alert=2624aa0b-03a9-4014-8acb-b0e40a728f3d
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php