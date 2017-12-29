JKSSB Teacher Recruitment 2017-18: 2154 Posts, Apply before 21st Jan 2018

JKSSB Teacher Recruitment 2017-18 notification to fill 2154 vacancies has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on its official website - ssbjk.in.JKSSB has released different advertisements for the posts of General Teacher, Science/Maths Teacher and Urdu Teacher for various District Cadres of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Candidates must apply to the district they are residents of. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply only at the earliest on or before the due date of 21st January 2018.– Visit the official website - https://ssbjk.in– Click on the Advertisement pertaining to the post you wish to apply for in the specific region of your choice– Once you ascertain your eligibility, you can register yourself on the homepage and complete the application process– Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe eligibility criterion differs for different posts according to subjects. As per the official notification, for General Teacher's post, 'Candidate is required to be holding Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University. Those possessing five years' integrated PG degree are also eligible to apply'.For Science Teacher's post, 'Candidate is required to be holding Graduation degree with Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics or Zoology or Botany as one of the subjects in all the Semesters/ Years of the graduation, from a recognised University. Those possessing five years' integrated PG degree in one of these five subjects are also eligible to apply'.For Urdu Teacher's post, 'Candidate is required to be holding Graduation degree with Urdu as one of the subjects in all the Semesters/Years (as the case may be) of the graduation, from a recognised University. Those possessing five years' integrated PG degree in Urdu are also eligible to apply'.